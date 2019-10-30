MTN Nigeria’s earnings rise by a third as data use jumps

MTN Nigeria, which is facing a legal battle in that country over $2bn in allegedly unpaid taxes, said on Wednesday that profits in the nine months to end-September grew almost a third amid robust subscriber growth and rising data revenue.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) rose 39.3% to 460.1-billion naira (R19.1bn), with data revenue rising 34.9% during the period, the company said.

MTN’s Nigerian business, which accounts for about a third of group profit, saw its subscriber base grow by 100,000 to 61.6-million quarter on quarter, despite deregistering 600,000 SIM cards.

Data traffic rose 68% during the nine months to end-September, with the company making significant investments in expanding its 4G network, while also changing its pricing strategy.

“Our performance was very encouraging, demonstrating the resilience of our business despite a challenging operating environment,” said MTN Nigeria CEO Ferdi Moolman. “We sustained double-digit growth in service revenue led by growth in voice and data revenue.”

MTN Nigeria is the group’s largest market by subscribers, but has had a series of run-ins with regulators. It is facing the prospect of a legal battle in January over $2bn in allegedly unpaid taxes.

In 2018, MTN’s shares plunged from R107.34 to below R70 in a matter of weeks after Nigeria’s central bank said it wanted the company to return $8.1bn (R120bn) it transferred out the country, although in December that year MTN had agreed to pay $53m to settle the dispute.

