Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Facebook agrees to pay fine over Cambridge Analytica data use

30 October 2019 - 14:08 Alistair Smout
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. PICTURE: REUTERS/ERIN SCOTT
London — Facebook has agreed to pay a £500,000 fine for breaches of data protection law related to the harvesting of data by consultancy Cambridge Analytica, Britain’s information rights regulator said on Wednesday.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has faced questioning by US and EU lawmakers over how the political consultancy obtained the personal data of 87-million Facebook users from a researcher.

The UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) issued the small but symbolic fine last year after it said data from at least 1-million British users had been among the information harvested by Cambridge Analytica and used for political purposes.

On Wednesday, the ICO said that in dropping its appeal and agreeing to pay the fine, Facebook had not made an admission of liability.

“The ICO’s main concern is that UK citizen data was exposed to a serious risk of harm. Protection of personal information and personal privacy is of fundamental importance,” said ICO deputy commissioner James Dipple-Johnstone. “We are pleased to hear that Facebook has taken, and will continue to take, significant steps to comply with the fundamental principles of data protection.”

Facebook said it was pleased to have reached a settlement and the company wished it had done more to investigate the claims about Cambridge Analytica in 2015.

“We made major changes to our platform back then, significantly restricting the information app developers could access,” said Harry Kinmouth, Facebook’s associate general counsel.

“Protecting people’s information and privacy is a top priority for Facebook, and we are continuing to build new controls to help people protect and manage their information.”

Reuters

WhatsApp sues Israeli surveillance firm for spying on users

The Facebook-owned messaging service accuses NSO of helping governments get information on dissidents, activists, journalists and diplomats
Companies
4 hours ago

Australian regulator takes Google to court over use of data

The Australian regulator says Google misled users by not telling them they need to turn off two, not one, setting to keep their data private
Companies
1 day ago

HANNA ZIADY: Technology firms now have financial services sector in their sights

The pace at which big tech firms are evolving means their power remains virtually unchecked
Opinion
2 days ago

