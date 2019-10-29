Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Australian regulator takes Google to court over use of data

The Australian regulator says Google misled users by not telling them they need to turn off two, not one, setting to keep their data private

29 October 2019 - 12:09 Byron Kaye
Picture: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU
Picture: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

Sydney — An Australian regulator has filed a lawsuit against Alphabet’s Google, accusing it of misleading smartphone users about how it collects and uses personal location data, advancing a global crackdown on the world’s biggest tech firms.

The Australian competition and consumer commission (ACCC) said the local Google unit did not tell users of its Android operating system for almost two years that they need to switch off two settings — not one — if they did not want the company to keep their information.

“Google’s conduct caused users to understand that personal data about their location was not being obtained ... by Google when, in fact, personal data was being obtained,” the ACCC wrote in a federal court filing on Tuesday, which it published on its website.

“The misleading information provided by Google meant that users were not able to make an informed choice.”

A Google spokesperson said the company would defend the matter, that the company was reviewing the ACCC’s allegations, and that it would continue to engage with the regulator.

The lawsuit is the first of several the ACCC said it would pursue against the local arms of global technology companies such as Google and social media firm Facebook when it called for tougher laws concerning privacy and content-sharing.

Already, EU countries have seized on the bloc’s new general data protection regulation (GDPR) rules to rein in big technology companies. In January, a French regulator fined Google €50m for breaches of privacy laws.

Ireland’s data protection commissioner is also investigating Google over a complaint alleging breach of privacy laws, while in July, Facebook agreed to a record-breaking $5bn fine in the US to resolve privacy concerns dating back to its use of people’s data in the 2016 presidential election.

The Australian lawsuit against Google is seeking unspecified penalties and orders requiring the publication of corrective notices by Google, the ACCC said.

The Australian regulator said in its lawsuit that Google failed to make clear that people should turn off two location-based settings, “location history” and “web & app activity”, to stop the company collecting and using data from either.

Google further misled consumers — and breached Australian consumer law — by telling them the only way to prevent the company from collecting their location data was to stop using its main services such as Google Search and Google Maps, the regulator said.

“We want declarations that the current behaviour should not continue,” ACCC chair Rod Sims told reporters in Sydney. “We want significant penalties and ... we want Google to have to let people know what has gone on, so that people have a greater awareness of what data is actually being collected here and what it is being used for.”

The matter is scheduled for a case management hearing on November 14, according to the court website. 

Reuters

Rivals still critical of Google’s quantum computing claims

Google’s 10mm Sycamore quantum computer is faster than the fastest super-computer, but IBM says it’s misleading the public
World
5 days ago

iPhone users say Google accessed their data, and court agrees

In a case dating back to 2011, claimants say Google collected their data via the Safari internet browser
Companies
3 weeks ago

KATE THOMPSON FERREIRA: EU court’s ruling will reignite debate on the right to be forgotten

EU citizens have the right to remove some sensitive information from the web, but not the rest of the world after Google’s successful appeal
Opinion
1 month ago

Google wins case limiting to Europe removal of links to personal data from search results

Tech titan does not have to apply continent’s ‘right to be forgotten’ law globally, top court ruled in a landmark case that pitted privacy rights ...
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Alphabet costs still rising despite Google dominating ad sales

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

TOBY SHAPSHAK: Big Tech in the dock

Opinion / Pattern Recognition

GM to embed Google infotainment tech in its cars from 2021

Companies

Huawei’s Mate 30 Pro will come without any Google apps

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.