Spotify shares surge after surprise profit

Bengaluru — Spotify Technology posted a surprise profit and beat Wall Street expectations for third-quarter revenue as the music streaming company added more subscribers than expected to its premium service, sending its shares up 12%.

The Swedish company, which has outstripped Apple Music in the race to dominate music streaming globally, said its number of premium subscribers had risen by 26-million in the past year to 113-million at the end of September.

“The fact that it’s delivering growth against an increasingly competitive backdrop is particularly impressive — especially when that competition is Amazon and Apple,” said Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Nicholas Hyett.

Spotify said in a letter to shareholders it was adding roughly twice as many subscribers per month as Apple.

However, lower-than-expected addition of new subscribers in the second quarter had led to concerns that rivals might be gaining on Spotify, particularly in countries where Spotify faces home-grown competitors.

“Investors were concerned that competition within the streaming music market was beginning to impact Spotify,” Atlantic Equities analyst James Cordwell said. “But the Q3 results seem to put this concern to rest.”

Spotify said it had also reduced artist marketing and research and development costs in the quarter, contributing to the surprise profit.

Spotify, which launched its service over a decade ago, has overcome resistance from large record labels and some major music artists to reshape how people listen to music.

The world’s most popular music streaming service forecast fourth-quarter total premium subscribers of 120-million to 125-million, largely in line with analysts’ expectations of 122.6-million.

The company expects its broader measure of monthly average users to grow to between 255-million and 270-million in the current quarter.

Net income attributable to shareholders rose to €241m, or 36c a share, for the third quarter, compared with €43m, or 23c a share, a year earlier. Analysts were expecting a loss of 29c a share.

Revenue rose 28% to €1.73bn for the three months ended September 30. Analysts were expecting revenue of €1.72bn.

Spotify said CFO Barry McCarthy would retire in January and be replaced by Paul Vogel, the vice-president of financial planning and analysis. McCarthy will rejoin the board of directors after he steps down.

Reuters