Twitter shares plunge due to ad-targeting ‘glitches’

Washington — Twitter shares plunged on Thursday after reporting glitches that impacted its ad-targeting ability, pulling down revenue growth in the past quarter.

Profit for the third quarter was $37m, a sharp drop from 2018 when the online messaging platform was helped by a large tax benefit. Revenue rose 9% from a year earlier to $824m, well below analyst forecasts, impacted by what the company called “revenue product issues”.

Shares in Twitter slid as much as 20% in pre-market trade on the disappointing results.

Twitter said revenue was hit by “bugs” that made it harder to deliver targeted advertising, as well as some seasonal factors. “Unfortunately we had some missteps and bugs,” CEO Jack Dorsey told a conference call. “These are issues we identified quickly and are working quickly to fix.”

Twitter’s investor relations team said the issue affected the ability to deliver ads, which make up the bulk of revenue.

“In quarter three, we discovered, and took steps to remediate, bugs that primarily affected our legacy mobile application promotion product, impacting our ability to target ads and share data with measurement and ad partners,” the team tweeted.

“We also discovered that certain personalisation and data settings were not operating as expected. We believe that, in aggregate, these issues reduced year-over-year revenue growth by three or more points in quarter three.”

CFO Ned Segal said Twitter is working on a fix but that the glitch is expected to have a negative impact in the fourth quarter. The bugs mainly affected Twitter operations outside the US, where ad revenue was up just 5% compared with 11% for the US.

Overall, advertising revenue totaled $702m, up 8% from last year.