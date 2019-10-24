Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Comcast revenue up due to high-speed internet customers

The company’s increase in streaming customers more than offsets its decrease in cable subscribers

24 October 2019 - 16:46 Helen Coster and Neha Malara
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

New York/Bengaluru — Comcast beat Wall Street profit and revenue estimates on Thursday, as the company added high-speed internet customers and lost more video subscribers than expected.

Comcast’s third quarter showed that its focus on the higher-margin broadband business — necessary to stream content — is helping offset a decline in cable subscribers.

“Four things stood out as wrapped up the quarter: our incredible strength in broadband; the enduring popularity of our premium content; our strong global footing just one year after the Sky acquisition; and how the combination of these things puts us in a unique position to compete, including in the streaming market,” said CEO Brian Roberts.

Comcast shares were up 2.32% at $46.78 in pre-market trading.

Revenue from the company’s high-speed internet business grew 9.3% to $4.72bn with the gain of 379,000 subscribers in the quarter, beating analysts’ average estimate of 344,000 net additions, according to research firm FactSet.

Comcast’s results also reflected the widespread “cord-cutting” across the cable business. The company lost 238,000 video customers in the three months ended September 30, higher than the 224,000 it lost in the previous quarter, and higher than the 203,000 loss estimated by research firm FactSet.

In September, Comcast announced it will offer Xfinity Flex, its streaming media set-top box, and a voice remote for free to its US internet-only customers. It had previously charged those customers $5 a month for the service and remote. The product is meant to make it easier for subscribers of multiple streaming services to find shows.

The company’s NBCUniversal business, which includes NBC Entertainment and Universal Pictures, reported revenue of $8.30bn, down 3.5% from a year earlier. In April, NBCUniversal is launching a streaming service called “Peacock,” which will be available as a subscription or with ads, stocked with 15,000 hours of content from the company’s library.

British pay-TV group Sky, which Comcast acquired after outbidding Twenty-First Century Fox in 2018, generated revenue of $4.55bn, missing estimates of $4.75bn. Comcast attributed that miss to tough macro-economic conditions in the UK, Germany and Italy.

The Philadelphia company said revenue rose 21.2% to $26.83bn, beating analysts’ average estimate of $26.77bn, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to Comcast rose to $3.22bn, or 70c per share, from $2.89bn, or 62c per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, the company earned 79c per share, ahead of estimates of 75c.

Reuters

Comcast profit beats estimates but losses of video and phone customers increase

Comcast is adapting to changes in behaviour as more people drop their cable TV subscriptions in favour of streaming services such as Netflix
Companies
2 months ago

US Supreme Court to hear Comcast appeal in racial bias suit

The $20bn civil rights lawsuit accuses the cable operator of discriminating against black-owned television channels
World
4 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Cable TV firm Comcast revenue above estimates

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: Stock pick — Comcast

Markets

21st Century Fox to sell its 39% stake in Sky to Comcast

Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.