Altron targets double-digit revenue growth by 2020

24 October 2019 - 09:43 karl gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

JSE-listed technology firm Altron, whose share price has risen fourfold over the past four years, said on Thursday it remained confident it would meet its target of double-digit earnings growth by 2022.

The group, headed by former MTN CEO Mteto Nyati, grew its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) 19% to R803m in its six months to end-August, though this was partially due to accounting changes.

Without accounting changes, which brings leases on to the balance sheet, ebitda rose 9%.

The company has set a target of double-digit ebitda growth by 2020, having pursued a turnaround strategy since 2017 that has seen it slash head-office costs and rationalise its business, formerly a family-run affair.

“We accelerated the execution of our One Altron Strategy, which focuses on doing more with existing customers, while continuing to win new customers,” said Nyati in a statement.

“This has delivered organic growth for our business,” he said.

Growth in Altron Bytes UK continued to exceed expectations, the company said, with revenue growing 13% and ebitda 46% to R303m.

Altron declared an interim dividend of 29c a share, up marginally from the prior period’s 28c.

“Our focus will remain on organic growth, supplemented by acquiring select small to medium-sized businesses in our focus areas, which will lead to enhanced capabilities and expanded geographic footprint,” Nyati said.

Altron’s share price had slipped 1.36% to R26.89 as of 9.12am on Thursday, but remains up 49.39% so far in 2019.

Since the beginning of 2016, the company’s share price has risen 380%. 

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Altron says turnaround is ‘complete’ as earnings surge

The company’s conservative approach to managing its debt seems to be a sound strategy, analyst says
Companies
5 months ago

Altron launches emotionally charged new commercial

Altron’s new television commercial uses an emotional storytelling technique to illustrate the extent to which technology has become pervasive in our ...
News & Insights
6 months ago

Altron’s shares reach best level since 2014 on earnings update

Strong performance sees full-year earnings jump 62%
Companies
6 months ago

