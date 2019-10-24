Altron targets double-digit revenue growth by 2020

JSE-listed technology firm Altron, whose share price has risen fourfold over the past four years, said on Thursday it remained confident it would meet its target of double-digit earnings growth by 2022.

The group, headed by former MTN CEO Mteto Nyati, grew its earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) 19% to R803m in its six months to end-August, though this was partially due to accounting changes.

Without accounting changes, which brings leases on to the balance sheet, ebitda rose 9%.

The company has set a target of double-digit ebitda growth by 2020, having pursued a turnaround strategy since 2017 that has seen it slash head-office costs and rationalise its business, formerly a family-run affair.

“We accelerated the execution of our One Altron Strategy, which focuses on doing more with existing customers, while continuing to win new customers,” said Nyati in a statement.

“This has delivered organic growth for our business,” he said.

Growth in Altron Bytes UK continued to exceed expectations, the company said, with revenue growing 13% and ebitda 46% to R303m.

Altron declared an interim dividend of 29c a share, up marginally from the prior period’s 28c.

“Our focus will remain on organic growth, supplemented by acquiring select small to medium-sized businesses in our focus areas, which will lead to enhanced capabilities and expanded geographic footprint,” Nyati said.

Altron’s share price had slipped 1.36% to R26.89 as of 9.12am on Thursday, but remains up 49.39% so far in 2019.

Since the beginning of 2016, the company’s share price has risen 380%.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za