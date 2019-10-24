Companies / Telecoms & Technology Altron seeks Microsoft licence deal in the Netherlands CEO says the country is a good fit culturally as it diversifies away from the UK BL PREMIUM

JSE-listed Altron is seeking a licence contract with Microsoft in the Netherlands, as it looks to replicate its success in the UK where it sells the US group’s software services.

The company was recently awarded a licence to sell products and service support to clients on behalf of Microsoft in SA. The licensing solution provider (LSP) contract allows Altron and five other companies to enter into Microsoft licensing deals with large enterprises, the company said.