Companies / Telecoms & Technology

PODCAST | BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT: The benefit of digital literacy in the digital economy

23 October 2019 - 12:45 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/RA2 STUDIO
Picture: 123RF/RA2 STUDIO
Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI
Business Day Spotlight host Mudiwa Gavaza. Picture: DOROTHY KGOSI

In this edition of Business Day Spotlight, our focus is on software development in SA.  

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Nick Durrant, founder and CEO of Bluegrass Digital, a local web, mobile and software company. The firm has created mobile apps and websites for organisations such as the Western Cape government, Adidas, Allan Gray, Coronation and Clover.

In this discussion, Durrant takes us through the history and progression of software development. Having founded Bluegrass Digital two decades ago, he says as much as the software has changed over time, especially with the rise of mobile apps, the process of development has largely remained the same.

He explains the benefit of digital skills and literacy in the digital economy and how their industry is affecting SA. He also describes how the business model for developers has changed over time.

Listen to the full discussion, together with thoughts about these and other questions.

Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.

