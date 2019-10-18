Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Samsung admits to fingerprint access allowing other users

A flaw in the smartphone maker’s fingerprint sensors means people can easily bypass a phone’s security to someone else’s phone

18 October 2019 - 13:18 Agency Staff
A Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone. Picture: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS
A Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone. Picture: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

Seoul — On Friday, tech giant Samsung Electronics acknowledged a major flaw with its fingerprint system that allows other people to open its top-end smartphones, advising users to delete all registered prints.

Samsung is the flagship subsidiary of the giant Samsung Group and crucial to South Korea’s economic health. The conglomerate is by far the biggest of the family-controlled empires that dominate business in the world’s 11th-largest economy.

However, it has a history of humiliating setbacks with major products, most notably a worldwide recall of its Galaxy Note 7 devices in 2016 over exploding batteries, which hammered its reputation.

Earlier in 2019, it had to delay the launch of its first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, after pre-release users found faulty screens.

Samsung’s latest problem emerged after a user in the UK told the Sun newspaper earlier this week her Galaxy S10 smartphone could be unlocked by someone else simply by putting on a screen protector and applying an unregistered fingerprint.

The flaw meant anyone who got hold of her phone could transfer funds using her financial apps, the user told the British paper.

In a statement released on Friday, Samsung said the issue involved “fingerprint sensors unlocking devices after recognising three-dimensional patterns appearing on certain silicone screen protecting cases as users’ fingerprints”.

The firm advised users of the Galaxy Note10, 10+ and Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10 5G to “delete all previous fingerprints” and register their data anew. “Please refrain from applying a silicone screen protecting case to your device until a software update, which is planned to be released beginning next week.” 

The statement was released a day after Samsung said it would soon roll out a fix, but did not specify what the problem was.

The world’s biggest smartphone maker has touted the Galaxy S10’s in-display fingerprint sensor as “revolutionary”.

“When you place your thumb on the screen, it sends ultrasonic pulses to detect the 3D ridges and valleys of your unique fingerprint to quickly and accurately recognise you,” the firm has said about the technology involved.

KakaoBank, South Korea’s internet-only bank, has told its customers not to use fingerprints to access its mobile banking services and employ passwords and pattern locks instead until the problem is fixed.

AFP

Hyundai investing billions in self-driving vehicle technology

The South Korean government is in favour of the move, which expects self-driving cars to account for half of new cars on the country’s roads by 2030
Companies
3 days ago

SA to open smartphone factory

Opening of the factory at the Dube Trade Port in Durban comes after Mara Group launched two smartphones in Rwanda
Business
5 days ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

DAVID PILLING: There is profit in Africa for products that people want and can ...

Opinion

iPros and cons of the iPhone 11 Pro

News & Fox / Gimme

Technology advances in the mining sector

News & Fox / Digital

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.