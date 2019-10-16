Cell C boss vows company will not collapse
Zafar Mahomed pins hopes on stakeholders to back ‘credible plan’ of indebted cellphone services provider
16 October 2019 - 18:34
The man who rallied the now defunct furniture group Ellerines’s board to take the hard decision of putting the retailer under business rescue, says Cell C will not be heading down the same path even as the network operator’s survival partly depends on a competitor’s willingness to help it.
Speaking on the sidelines of the Finance Indaba Africa, Cell C CFO Zafar Mahomed said the company, which has R9bn of debt and was downgraded to “default” by S&P after missing interest payments for July, has “a credible plan” that he hopes stakeholders will back.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.