Companies / Telecoms & Technology Cell C boss vows company will not collapse Zafar Mahomed pins hopes on stakeholders to back ‘credible plan’ of indebted cellphone services provider BL PREMIUM

The man who rallied the now defunct furniture group Ellerines’s board to take the hard decision of putting the retailer under business rescue, says Cell C will not be heading down the same path even as the network operator’s survival partly depends on a competitor’s willingness to help it.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Finance Indaba Africa, Cell C CFO Zafar Mahomed said the company, which has R9bn of debt and was downgraded to “default” by S&P after missing interest payments for July, has “a credible plan” that he hopes stakeholders will back.