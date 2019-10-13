Why Lebashe walked away from EOH
13 October 2019 - 23:19
Lebashe Investment Group will not go ahead with a planned investment of another R250m in troubled tech company EOH, the latter said in a Sens statement on Friday.
The move underlines market concern about EOH, its reputation muddied by allegations of corruption and underhanded dealings in the public sector. Lebashe declined to comment.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.