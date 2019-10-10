Cell C puts assets up for sale as losses deepen

SA’s third-biggest mobile operator has put core parts of the business up for sale as it struggles with R9bn of debt and deepening losses.

Cell C’s fibre-optic network is among the assets up for grabs, according to people familiar with the matter. The carrier is also in talks to sell access to some of its wireless frequencies to larger rival MTN Group, said the people, who asked not to be named as the plans are private.

The asset sale has attracted interest from MTN, Vodacom Group and Telkom, the former state landline monopoly that’s growing its mobile business, said the people. All three declined to comment.

“Cell C will look at any opportunity that will assist with the company’s long-term viability and sustainability. Any opportunity needs to undergo a due diligence process that takes into account all stakeholders,” a spokesperson said.