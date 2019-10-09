Top financial regulator raids Iqbal Survé’s Sekunjalo offices
Survé says minister Pravin Gordhan and President Cyril Ramaphosa are behind the raid
09 October 2019 - 18:31
The country’s top financial market regulator raided the Cape Town offices of Iqbal Survé’s Sekunjalo Investment Holdings on Wednesday morning, the latest phase in a seven-month long investigation into allegations of manipulation in trading in shares in two of its subsidiaries.
In early March, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), which is responsible for regulating conduct in financial markets, announced that it was investigating trades in Ayo Technologies and African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI), which are controlled by Sekunjalo. Both shares are thinly traded.
