Companies / Telecoms & Technology Top financial regulator raids Iqbal Survé’s Sekunjalo offices Survé says minister Pravin Gordhan and President Cyril Ramaphosa are behind the raid BL PREMIUM

The country’s top financial market regulator raided the Cape Town offices of Iqbal Survé’s Sekunjalo Investment Holdings on Wednesday morning, the latest phase in a seven-month long investigation into allegations of manipulation in trading in shares in two of its subsidiaries.

In early March, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), which is responsible for regulating conduct in financial markets, announced that it was investigating trades in Ayo Technologies and African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI), which are controlled by Sekunjalo. Both shares are thinly traded.