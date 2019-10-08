Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: How Altron’s Karabina will be the partner for all things Microsoft

Altron CEO Mteto Nyati talks Business Day TV about the company being named the Microsoft licensing solution provider in SA

08 October 2019 - 09:17 Business Day TV
Things are coming together for Altron’s plans with Karabina, the company it acquired just more than a year ago.

The technology group has been named the Microsoft licensing solution provider in SA and will be the software giant’s biggest LSP partner in the UK through its subsidiary, Bytes. The licence allows Altron to position Karabina to become the go-to partner for everything Microsoft.

CEO Mteto Nyati joins Business Day TV to discuss what the licence means for the business.

