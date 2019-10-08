WATCH: How Altron’s Karabina will be the partner for all things Microsoft

Things are coming together for Altron’s plans with Karabina, the company it acquired just more than a year ago.

The technology group has been named the Microsoft licensing solution provider in SA and will be the software giant’s biggest LSP partner in the UK through its subsidiary, Bytes. The licence allows Altron to position Karabina to become the go-to partner for everything Microsoft.

CEO Mteto Nyati joins Business Day TV to discuss what the licence means for the business.