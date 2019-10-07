Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Jasco sells component manufacturer for R65m

Move by the technology group comes as it rationalises business operations, seeking to improve operating margins and performance as well as working capital management

07 October 2019 - 08:24 karl gernetzky
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Technology group Jasco Electronics said on Friday it has agreed to sell its Electrical Manufacturers Division (EM) for R65m, which exceeds the group’s market capitalisation.

The sale of the unit to 100% black-owned African Zaibatsu should be concluded by end-April 2020, the group said.

EM primarily manufactures components for the domestic appliance industry in SA, but also produces swimming pool chlorinators and accessories.

The main product lines are electrical cord sets, metal pressings and assembled electrical products, which form part of the Snapper electrical range as well as various plastic-moulded products that are contract manufactured.

The move comes as Jasco rationalises its business operations, seeking to improve operating margins and performance as well as working capital management.

The company said in August that its group net debt to equity ratio had deteriorated from 56.5% in June 2018 to 65.3% in December 2018, after additional working capital funding.

The company, which had a market capitalisation of R57.3m at the time, was carrying more than R350m in debt on its balance sheet that it plans to reduce.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za / With Mudiwa Gavaza

Electronics retailer Jasco focuses on major expansion

Managed solutions is a ‘fast-growing and higher-margin business area with nice annuity revenues’, says incoming CEO Mark van Vuuren
Companies
1 year ago

Jasco to review its strategy

Group may sell fire business if it cannot find a suitable acquisition after Competition Commission rejects deal
Companies
2 years ago

‘Unusual’ expenses put the brakes on Jasco’s turnaround plans

The company says the R4.3m it paid to exit unprofitable contracts in the security sector was one of the ‘unusual’ expenses that cut into ...
Companies
2 years ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Jasco retains majority ownership of Reflex Solutions through arbitration

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Jasco sets deadline for underperforming assets

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Behind Jasco’s odd turn backtracking on its dividend

Companies / Industrials

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.