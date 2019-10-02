Companies / Telecoms & Technology

iPhone users say Google accessed their data, and court agrees

02 October 2019 - 16:27 Paul Sandle
Picture: BLOOMBERG/DAVID PAUL MORRIS
London — London’s court of appeal gave the go-ahead for action against Google over claims that it collected data from more than 4-million iPhone users, overturning a ruling in 2018 that, in effect, blocked any route to legal redress.

The claimants said Google, a unit of Alphabet, had illegally accessed details of Apple iPhone users’ internet browsing data by bypassing privacy settings on the Safari browser between June 2011 and February 2012.

London’s high court ruled in October 2018 that Google’s alleged role in the collection, collation and use of data from the browser was wrongful and a breach of duty, but claimants had not suffered “damage” as specified by Britain’s Data Protection Act.

James Oldnall, lead lawyer on the case, said the court of appeal decision “confirmed our view that representative actions are essential for holding corporate giants to account”.

Richard Lloyd, the representative claimant in the mass action, said Wednesday’s judgment “sends a very clear message to Google and other large tech companies: you are not above the law”.

“Google can be held to account in this country for misusing people’s personal data, and groups of consumers can, together, ask the courts for redress when firms profit unlawfully from ‘repeated and widespread’ violations of our data protection rights,” he added.

Lloyd also said he expected a lengthy legal process.

Google said protecting the privacy and securit y of its users has always been its number one priority. “This case relates to events that took place nearly a decade ago and that we addressed at the time,” a spokesperson said. “We believe it has no merit and should be dismissed.”

Reuters

