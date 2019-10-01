Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Net1 delays annual report after order to pay R317m to Sassa

Net1 CEO Herman Kotzé says the company ‘once again finds itself being prejudiced by apparent shortcomings in Sassa’s procurement process’

01 October 2019 - 08:20 karl gernetkzy
Picture: BLOOMBERG/SUSANA GONZALEZ
Picture: BLOOMBERG/SUSANA GONZALEZ

Net1 said on Tuesday it had delayed submitting its company filings in the US after the Supreme Court of Appeal ordered it to pay back R317m to the SA Social Security Agency (Sassa).

The JSE and Nasdaq listed technology group had gone to court to appeal against a 2018 judgment setting aside an agreement between its subsidiary, Cash Paymasters Services (CPS), and Sassa to biometrically re-register about 11-million grant recipients.

It lost that appeal on Monday.

Net1 CEO Herman Kotzé said on Tuesday that the company was considering its options, and that it “once again finds itself being prejudiced by apparent shortcomings in Sassa's procurement process”.

“We are disappointed with the SCA judgment and will study it to determine our next course of action,” Kotzé said.

The company has also delayed filing its Form 10-K for the year to end-June, scheduled for Tuesday, to assess the effects of the order.

A Form 10-K is an annual report required by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which gives a comprehensive summary of a company's financial performance. Once the deadline passes, Net1 has an additional 15 days to file the report, or face financial penalties or even delisting from US markets.

Net1 says it incurred additional implementation costs during the beneficiary bulk re-registration costs in 2012 and 2013, after Sassa expanded the mandate of its project to collect additional information for each child grant recipient. Sassa had agreed to pay CPS R277m, as well as full settlement of the additional costs incurred by CPS.

Net1 had fought lengthy and costly battles in various courts over the grants system, with CPS ultimately losing its R1.3bn lawsuit against Sassa in July. The claims were based on the alleged deprivation of an opportunity for CPS to earn full service fees for the period April 2006 to June 2010.

CPS’s contract with Sassa ended in 2018 after a number of Constitutional Court judgments. In 2014, the court found that the contract Sassa had signed with CPS two years earlier was illegal and invalid, but it had been allowed to continue to allow Sassa to find another alternative for distributing social grants to 17-million recipients.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Blue Label warns of hefty full-year loss amid Cell C woes

Blue Label Telecoms holds 45% of Cell C, and the cellphone operator’s debt burden has contributed to an almost fivefold fall in HEPS
Companies
1 week ago

Cell C talks to MTN to secure more access to its network

An extended roaming deal could be concluded within the next month, says CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson
Companies
3 days ago

Net1 plunges to R3.7bn loss after social grants contract expires

The fintech focused technology group suffered from the loss of its social grants distribution contract, and a R1.8bn write-down of its Cell C ...
Companies
4 days ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Decisions by old guard did not focus enough on Cell C performance

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Net1’s revenues nearly halve after Sassa contract expires

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Net1 sells 17% stake in DNI to settle R400m vendor obligation

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.