EMBATTLED TECHNOLOGY GROUP
No end to Stephen van Coller’s EOH problems
The embattled technology group expects to swing into a full-year loss
19 September 2019 - 05:10
EOH boss Stephen van Coller’s job is not getting any easier.
The embattled technology group, which has been struggling with corporate governance issues that cost it a major contract with US software company Microsoft earlier in 2019, said on Wednesday it would swing into a full-year loss, emphasising the uphill battle it faces as it tries to turn its fortunes around.
