No end to Stephen van Coller’s EOH problems

EOH boss Stephen van Coller’s job is not getting any easier.

The embattled technology group, which has been struggling with corporate governance issues that cost it a major contract with US software company Microsoft earlier in 2019, said on Wednesday it would swing into a full-year loss, emphasising the uphill battle it faces as it tries to turn its fortunes around.