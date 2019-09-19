4Sight jumps to six-week high on buyout offer

Technology group 4Sight Holdings’ share price jumped as much as 46% to a six-week high on Thursday, after it said it had been approached for a buyout of its entire share capital.

At 11am the company's share price was up as much as 46% to 22c, which put it on track for its best performance since listing in October 2017.

4Sight, which is incorporated in Mauritius, said on Thursday that expression of interest came with a request for exclusivity, which had been granted.

The company describes itself as “a multinational diversified investment holding company, [leveraging] our subsidiaries’ extensive product and services portfolio of industry 4.0 technology solutions, to create impact that empowers customers to make better and more informed decisions in the modern digital economy”

The company has a market capitalisation of R150m,

