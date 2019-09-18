Companies / Telecoms & Technology New kid on the block Rain launches first commercial 5G in Africa Selected customers in Rain’s 5G coverage area have been invited to be the first to buy ultra-fast 5G unlimited internet for R1,000 per month, Rain’s Khaya Dlanga says BL PREMIUM

SA's internet consumers are set for a world of better internet speeds, faster downloads and more reliable connections with 5G.

Rain, the data-only network operator that is partly owned by Patrice Motsepe, Paul Harris and Michael Jordaan, said on Wednesday that it had activated Africa's first commercial 5G network, making it available to selected existing customers.