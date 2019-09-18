EOH slumps 13% after warning of hefty full-year loss

Embattled technology group EOH, whose share price has lost almost two-thirds of its value in 2019, said on Wednesday a tough operating environment and governance concerns had nudged it into loss in the year to end-July.

The company was expecting a headline loss per share of 973c from continuing operations, almost a six-fold fall.

The figure does not include the potential effect of the findings of the ENSafrica forensic investigation, which predates current management, EOH said. Clarity on this effect should be expected in its results.

This prompted the company’s share price to slump 13.62% to R10.97 as of 10.20am on Wednesday. This put it on track for its biggest one-day loss in seven months.

The company’s share price has lost almost two-thirds of its value so far in 2019. It had fallen 35.8% in March, when US technology giant Microsoft officially terminated its contract with the scandal-tainted company.

EOH has hired ENSafrica to review previous technology contracts with the state, saying in July it had uncovered suspicious transactions worth R1.2bn. “The exact nature of each of these transactions has not as yet been verified and may relate to legitimate transactions, theft or bribery and corruption payments,” the company said at the time.

EOH said it expected to release its results on October 15.

“While the group remains under sales and margin pressure as a result of recent governance issues, as well as the slowdown in the economy, good progress has been made on key strategic initiatives,” the statement said.

“The benefit of these initiatives will only be seen in the next financial year,” it said.

