African tech startup Andela lays off more than 250 junior developers

Lagos — African tech startup Andela sacked hundreds of its staff this week – the majority from Nigeria – in one of the largest layoffs in the continent's budding tech industry.

The startup, backed by hundreds of millions of dollars from investors including Facebook and tennis star Serena Williams, laid off more than 250 junior software developers in Nigeria and Uganda, with up to 170 trainees in Kenya "impacted", it said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

Andela is ending its entry-level training programmes for tech developers in the three countries. Training will only continue in Rwanda out of its four bases in Africa – in a major departure from its business model.

"Our initial strategy was to identify high-potential talent on the African continent, train them in software development," co-founder and CEO, Jeremy Johnson said in a statement.

"It's also become clear, however, that the majority of the demand is for more experienced talent," he said.

The company which has over 1,500 engineers, trains talented developers in Africa and outsources them to about 200 tech companies in the US and around the world.

Yet the US, its largest market, has seen a growth of junior web developers, decreasing demand from Africa.