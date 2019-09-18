Companies / Telecoms & Technology

African tech startup Andela lays off more than 250 junior developers

Andela, which attracted investment from Facebook and tennis star Serena Williams, raised $100m from venture capital funds in January

18 September 2019 - 22:19 Agency Staff
Lagos, Nigeria. Picture: EPA/AHMED JALLANZO
Lagos, Nigeria. Picture: EPA/AHMED JALLANZO
Image:

Lagos — African tech startup Andela sacked hundreds of its staff this week – the majority from Nigeria – in one of the largest layoffs in the continent's budding tech industry.

The startup, backed by hundreds of millions of dollars from investors including Facebook and tennis star Serena Williams, laid off more than 250 junior software developers in Nigeria and Uganda, with up to 170 trainees in Kenya "impacted", it said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

Andela is ending its entry-level training programmes for tech developers in the three countries. Training will only continue in Rwanda out of its four bases in Africa – in a major departure from its business model.

"Our initial strategy was to identify high-potential talent on the African continent, train them in software development," co-founder and CEO, Jeremy Johnson said in a statement.

"It's also become clear, however, that the majority of the demand is for more experienced talent," he said.

The company which has over 1,500 engineers, trains talented developers in Africa and outsources them to about 200 tech companies in the US and around the world.

Yet the US, its largest market, has seen a growth of junior web developers, decreasing demand from Africa.

The majority of its engineers are junior level, yet it will now focus on training and hiring experienced staff.

Andela was founded in 2014 — its name inspired by former South African president, Nelson Mandela — to fill a shortage of skilled software developers and invest in Africa's best minds.

"Brilliance is evenly distributed, but opportunity is not", its founders have said, seeking to challenge common perception that there is a lack of technical professionals in Africa.

The startup has won mass plaudits across the continent and caught the attention of high-profile investors, with Mark Zuckerberg and former US vice-president Al Gore key backers.

In January, Andela raised $100m  from venture capital funds, bringing its total funding to $180m.

AFP

Job creation is vital for Africa’s success, and 4IR can supply much of that

Africa can be viewed as a large-scale startup, much like East Asia and China were back in the 1990s, writes Alex Liu
Opinion
1 week ago

Technology hub rises in ‘anything-can-happen’ Lagos

Local entrepreneurs see the city’s physical and technical challenges as an opportunity
World
3 months ago

DAVID PILLING: Are tech firms enabling old patterns of extraction in Africa?

If Jumia is not really African, say its critics, is it not merely the latest iteration in a long history of exploitation?
Opinion
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

DAVID PILLING: Are tech firms enabling old patterns of extraction in Africa?

Opinion

Microsoft plugs into Africa

Features / Africa

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.