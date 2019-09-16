Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MultiChoice offers Phuthuma Nathi shareholders exposure to its group assets

The deal will give empowerment scheme shareholders the opportunity to gain exposure to all of the DStv operator’s assets, not only those held by MultiChoice SA

16 September 2019 - 22:35 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Pay-TV operator MultiChoice said on Monday it intends to offer its black investors in Phuthuma Nathi empowerment scheme shares in the listed company. 

As part of its broad-based black economic empowerment (B-B-BEE) transaction, MultiChoice sold shares in its SA operations to black investors through Phuthuma Nathi schemes.  

The DStv operator wants Phuthuma Nathi shareholders to  exchange up to 20% of their stock in the scheme for shares in the listed MultiChoice Group. The deal will give Phuthuma Nathi shareholders the opportunity to gain exposure to all of MultiChoice's assets, not only those held by MultiChoice SA. The move will also provide additional liquidity through the listed MultiChoice shares, it said.

MultiChoice said it will apply an exchange ratio of 0.97 MultiChoice shares for every 1 Phuthuma Nathi share. That means, someone with 100 shares in Phuthuma Nathi could exchange for up to 97 shares in the pay-TV company. 

In August MultiChoice declared a R1.5bn dividend for Phuthuma Nathi shareholders. 

The dividend represents an increase of 13.6% from 2018. The company said the additional 5% share allocation given to the scheme, as part of MultiChoice’s listing in February, contributed to the increase in dividends declared. 

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

Cyril Ramaphosa battles with African migrant backlash

Ramaphosa sends special envoys to deliver messages of solidarity to several African states
National
19 hours ago

After MultiChoice, Nollywood gets France’s attention

The Nigerian film and TV industry is ramping up apace as foreign investors, such as Canal+, eye an untapped billion-plus market
World
6 days ago

MTN and MultiChoice shut branches in Nigeria as retaliation for SA attacks

SA-based businesses are reportedly being attacked with MTN calling for calm amid the ongoing xenophobic violence in Gauteng
National
1 week ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

MultiChoice shareholders shoot down pay policy

Companies

MultiChoice declares R1.5bn dividend for Phuthuma Nathi shareholders

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.