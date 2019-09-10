Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Tiso Blackstar Group to clear liabilities of R414.9m in Lebashe transaction

The media group says the financial impact of the sale could not be given when the deal was first announced

10 September 2019 - 19:47 Mudiwa Gavaza
Tiso Blackstar Group. Picture: SUPPLIED
Tiso Blackstar Group. Picture: SUPPLIED

JSE-listed media company Tiso Blackstar Group revealed to shareholders that it will wipe R414.9m in liabilities off its books when it concludes its deal to sell its SA and Africa media assets to Lebashe Investment Group for R1.05bn.

Tiso Blackstar Group, the publisher of Business Day, the Sunday Times, Sowetan and other titles, announced in June that it had agreed to sell its print, broadcasting and content businesses in SA, Ghana and Kenya to Lebashe Investment Group. 

The media group said the financial impact of the transaction could not be given when the deal was first announced. 

The group’s liabilities are made up of Tiso Blackstar TBG SA’s net liabilities of R622.2m, and R123.5m net liabilities for the SA radio business, set against the Africa radio business’s net assets of R370.9m.  

The profits after tax attributable to the assets to be disposed of amounted to R4.2m for the six months to December.

Tiso Blackstar at the time said the sale, which is subject to regulatory and other approvals, will unlock significant value for its shareholders “while also ensuring that the media business has a strong and committed shareholder in Lebashe to take it forward”.

Lebashe is an unlisted investment holding company focusing on financial services and ICT, among other things. The company has grown significantly since its inception and holds stakes in a number of well-known businesses such as Capitec, EOH and RainFin.

The company expects the sale of the African radio assets to become effective by November 29, with the SA radio business to be sold by July 31 2020.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

Lebashe Investment Group to be first choice of buyer for Gallo Music Group

Lebashe has been granted a right of first refusal to purchase the Gallo
Companies
1 month ago

PETER BRUCE: Can online content and traditional media co-exist peacefully?

There’s a digital revolution going on out there that wants your audience. And it’s free
Opinion
4 weeks ago

LETTER: Not another Independent, please

I hope the sale of Tiso Blackstar Group to Lebashe Investments does not compromise the editorial independence of the FM
Opinion
2 months ago

Tiso Blackstar Group sells media business to Lebashe for R1bn

Lebashe Investment Group will ensure continuity of the business with the retention of key management and promoting ‘quality journalism’
Companies
2 months ago

