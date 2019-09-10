Tiso Blackstar Group to clear liabilities of R414.9m in Lebashe transaction

JSE-listed media company Tiso Blackstar Group revealed to shareholders that it will wipe R414.9m in liabilities off its books when it concludes its deal to sell its SA and Africa media assets to Lebashe Investment Group for R1.05bn.

Tiso Blackstar Group, the publisher of Business Day, the Sunday Times, Sowetan and other titles, announced in June that it had agreed to sell its print, broadcasting and content businesses in SA, Ghana and Kenya to Lebashe Investment Group.

The media group said the financial impact of the transaction could not be given when the deal was first announced.

The group’s liabilities are made up of Tiso Blackstar TBG SA’s net liabilities of R622.2m, and R123.5m net liabilities for the SA radio business, set against the Africa radio business’s net assets of R370.9m.

The profits after tax attributable to the assets to be disposed of amounted to R4.2m for the six months to December.