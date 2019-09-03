Xineoh launches AI platform that predicts consumer behaviour

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

03 September 2019
In an ever-greater connected world, retailers and other consumer-facing businesses are turning more and more to artificial intelligence (AI) to keep the right products on their shelves, as a means to save costs and grow revenue.

Vian Chinner, CEO of Xineoh, a specialist AI start-up, said they created a platform that could allow distribution managers in retail to monitor customer behaviour and make better decisions about the brands and products to have in stores.

Xineoh, which started three years ago, is now valued at $15m (R230.32m). It provides a platform with algorithms that constantly monitor consumer purchasing behaviour, including where and when they buy items, and tries to predict the decision-making.

Chinner, a mathematician by profession, said its platform can, for example, help a business to decide which stores to shut down much faster than a person can.

Xineoh is listed in Toronto and has garnered interest from Silicon Valley, boasting high profile individuals such as former Netflix and Yahoo executive John Robison as a board member, with former Grand Parade Investments CEO Alan Keet.

Chinner said there are two types of clients: “Those who think AI is cool and those who don’t even know they need AI.”  

The application of Xineoh in inventory management could be a powerful tool for retailers. The software can be used in a large retail chain to monitor the movement of stock for various products and items. Based on those movements, Xineoh can alert central distribution centres to meet consumer demand well ahead of time.

The AI platform can go further by making predictions on trends in demand. For example, a shirt that does well in Bellville (Cape Town) for a fashion retailer may also do well in Sea Point (same city) or another part of the country.

People traditionally make such decisions based on human intuition, but with the ability to account and calculate using more variables, retailers could greatly reduce the “guesswork” involved in predicting trends, Chinner said.

“AI can free up people to make better decisions,” he added.

Retail group TFG, whose brands include Foschini and Markham, earlier in 2019 said it plans to invest R500m over the next two to three years in digital platforms.

Some of the money would be spent on a hi-tech stock tagging system, or Radio Frequency ID, aimed at improving inventory management by quickly and accurately showing the garments that need to be reordered. This technology allows for stock-counting, which ordinarily takes several days when done manually, to be done within 30 minutes and with 99% accuracy.

“AI can create more jobs than it takes away,” Chinner said, citing the example of Uber, whose platform has created jobs for car owners and drivers in SA.

Chinner said Xineoh is making good revenues at the moment but most of the money received is reinvested into the business.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

