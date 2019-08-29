MTN Nigeria launches money transfer service

Lagos— MTN, Nigeria’s biggest telecoms firm, has launched a mobile money transfer service targeting those without bank accounts, and said on Thursday it plans to become a payment services bank once it obtains approval from the central bank.

The success in east Africa of M-Pesa, the mobile money unit of Kenya’s Safaricom, has convinced investors and the industry that financial services are the next growth area for the telecoms sector, where prices for basic services are falling.

Nigeria said in 2018 it would allow telecoms companies to provide banking services, aiming to give millions of Nigerians without bank accounts access to mobile money services.

MTN Nigeria was awarded a licence by Nigeria’s central bank in July to provide financial services.

Majority owned by SA’s MTN Group, the company runs Nigeria’s biggest mobile phone network serving about 56-million people.

MTN Nigeria CEO Ferdi Moolman said its Yello Digital Financial Services Limited (YDFS) unit would extend access to simple money transfer services and other financial services.

More than half of Nigeria’s population of 180-million do not have a bank account.