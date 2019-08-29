Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN Nigeria launches money transfer service

29 August 2019 - 22:30 Chijioke Ohuocha
A man passes an MTN board in Lagos, Nigeria. Picture: AFP PHOTO/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI
A man passes an MTN board in Lagos, Nigeria. Picture: AFP PHOTO/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Lagos— MTN, Nigeria’s biggest telecoms firm, has launched a mobile money transfer service targeting those without bank accounts, and said on Thursday it plans to become a payment services bank once it obtains approval from the central bank.

The success in east Africa of M-Pesa, the mobile money unit of Kenya’s Safaricom, has convinced investors and the industry that financial services are the next growth area for the telecoms sector, where prices for basic services are falling.

Nigeria said in 2018 it would allow telecoms companies to provide banking services, aiming to give millions of Nigerians without bank accounts access to mobile money services.

MTN Nigeria was awarded a licence by Nigeria’s central bank in July to provide financial services.

Majority owned by SA’s MTN Group, the company runs Nigeria’s biggest mobile phone network serving about 56-million people.

MTN Nigeria CEO Ferdi Moolman said its Yello Digital Financial Services Limited (YDFS) unit would extend access to simple money transfer services and other financial services.

More than half of Nigeria’s population of 180-million do not have a bank account.

Shares in MTN Nigeria, which was listed on the local bourse in May, fell 1.49% to 144.50 naira on Thursday, valuing the telecoms firm at 2.95-trillion naira ($9.64bn).

MTN Group appointed Rob Shuter as chief executive in 2016 to oversee the formulation of a new strategic growth plan and look for new revenue streams as competition and regulation hit profit margins.

Shuter, who has previous banking experience, has been revamping Africa’s biggest telecoms group, seeking returns in everything from financial services to music and video games. 

Reuters

MTN: mo’ music, mo’ messaging, mo’ money

MTN is pinning its hopes for growth on carefully chosen areas as it seeks to wring more from data-hungry users
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago

Telkom to embrace fintech in ongoing drive to diversify

CEO Sipho Maseko says the fixed-line network operator plans to launch a suite of financial services by the end of 2019
Companies
2 days ago

Another blow for Cell C as S&P downgrades its debt to ‘default’

Cell C failed to make interest payments in July
Companies
1 week ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

EDITORIAL: MTN pushes into mobile money services

Opinion / Editorials

Mobile money helps boost wireless network operators

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Half-year earnings of MTN’s Ghanaian business rocket

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN Nigeria grows interim profits more than a third

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

MTN chair in Nigeria steps down amid board reshuffle

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.