Companies / Telecoms & Technology

EOH cautions shareholders for the third time in 2019

A year ago, EOH hired law firm ENSafrica to review all its large, historical technology contracts with the state

28 August 2019 - 20:17 Mudiwa Gavaza
EOH CEO Stephen van Coller. Picture: SUPPLIED
EOH CEO Stephen van Coller. Picture: SUPPLIED

Embattled technology group EOH said on Wednesday it was assessing the financial impact of the findings of the investigation into tender irregularities by law firm ENSAfrica. A year ago, EOH hired ENSafrica to review all its large, historical technology contracts with the state.

The law firm's interim report released in July uncovered "suspicious transactions" worth R1.2bn. Among other things, ENSafrica found tender irregularities and "other unethical business practices", including bribery and theft, mainly within the public sector business operated by EOH Mthombo, implicating a small group of employees.

In a cautionary statement released on Wednesday, EOH said the "exact nature of each of the suspicious transactions is in the final stages of being verified and may relate to legitimate transactions, theft or bribery and corruption payments."

EOH expects to have a fuller understanding of the impact of the findings when it releases its financial results for the year to end July 2019, in mid-October. 

The group, which reduced the value of certain assets by R1.7bn in April, has warned that more impairments could follow as the group restructures itself and looks to repair its dented reputation. 

Until the exact financial impact of the impropriety can be ascertained, the maximum amount under investigation by ENSafrica will remain at the disclosed R1.2bn, EOH said. 

EOH advised shareholders to continue to exercise caution when dealing in the group's share price until the outcome of an ongoing investigation is certain. 

Its share price closed 4.37% down on Wednesday at R14.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

EOH warns of more write-downs amid governance cleanup

Technology group is on a drive to root out corruption and repair its reputation
Companies
3 weeks ago

Altron targets Microsoft business in SA

Partnership in the UK to be extended to SA so it can switch to cloud-based digital services
Companies
1 week ago

CEO Stephen van Coller tackles EOH fallout

The rehabilitation of IT group EOH is an arduous task, and the process kicked up a gear with an ENS probe. The FM asked CEO Stephen van Coller: why ...
Money & Investing
3 weeks ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

CEO Stephen van Coller tackles EOH fallout

Money & Investing

EOH warns of more write-downs amid governance cleanup

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

JAMIE CARR: And now the clean-up starts at EOH

Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.