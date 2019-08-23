Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Naspers shareholders approve Amsterdam listing

23 August 2019 - 13:24 Loni Prinsloo
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Naspers has received enough votes from shareholders to proceed with a listing of its international assets, including a stake in China’s Tencent, in Amsterdam in September.

Africa’s largest company by market value needed support from at least 75% of investors to spin off the newly created entity, known as Prosus.

Naspers has now got sufficient backing, company secretary Gillian Kisbey-Green said at a shareholder meeting in Cape Town.

Naspers will retain a majority stake in the new group, which will also have investments in internet firms from Germany and the US to India and Brazil.

The listing is scheduled to take place on September 11.

Bloomberg 

Tencent quarterly profit rises 35% on new gaming approvals

Second-quarter net profit was 24.14-billion yuan and smartphone gaming revenue rose 26% as China becomes more lenient over new titles
Companies
1 week ago

Naspers joins Facebook and others to invest $125m in India’s Meesho

Meesho is India’s largest social commerce platform, allowing ‘social sellers’ the ability to sell within social networks on WhatsApp, Facebook and ...
Companies
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Naspers leadership could get big pay day if targets are met

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Naspers aims to list international assets in Amsterdam in September

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.