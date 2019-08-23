Naspers shareholders approve Amsterdam listing

Naspers has received enough votes from shareholders to proceed with a listing of its international assets, including a stake in China’s Tencent, in Amsterdam in September.

Africa’s largest company by market value needed support from at least 75% of investors to spin off the newly created entity, known as Prosus.

Naspers has now got sufficient backing, company secretary Gillian Kisbey-Green said at a shareholder meeting in Cape Town.

Naspers will retain a majority stake in the new group, which will also have investments in internet firms from Germany and the US to India and Brazil.

The listing is scheduled to take place on September 11.

Bloomberg