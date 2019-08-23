Major shareholder wants new board at 4Sight

Technology group 4Sight, which has a new top management team, says a major shareholder wants a board shake-up.

The company, whose subsidiaries include BluESP, said it has received a demand for a special shareholder meeting from an investor that owns at least 5% of its shares.

The investor wants shareholders to “consider various resolutions for the purposes of, inter alia, reconstituting the board”.

“The company is taking advice in response to the correspondence received and a further announcement will be made once the appropriate way forward has been determined by the board,” the group said on Friday.

4Sight made Vincent Raseroka group CEO with effect from January 1 2019. In July, it appointed Jason du Plessis as financial director with immediate effect.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za