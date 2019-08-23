Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Major shareholder wants new board at 4Sight

23 August 2019 - 13:02 Nick Hedley
Picture: 123RF/ PAUL FLEET
Picture: 123RF/ PAUL FLEET

Technology group 4Sight, which has a new top management team, says a major shareholder wants a board shake-up.

The company, whose subsidiaries include BluESP, said it has received a demand for a special shareholder meeting from an investor that owns at least 5% of its shares.

The investor wants shareholders to “consider various resolutions for the purposes of, inter alia, reconstituting the board”.

“The company is taking advice in response to the correspondence received and a further announcement will be made once the appropriate way forward has been determined by the board,” the group said on Friday.

4Sight made Vincent Raseroka group CEO with effect from  January 1 2019. In July, it appointed Jason du Plessis as financial director with immediate effect.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

4Sight stock slides more despite announcement of joint venture

JSE-listed 4Sight Holdings says it will supply the joint venture with its technology know-how while its Chinese partner will drive funding
Companies
1 year ago

Why investors are wary of 4Sight exposure

‘It smacks of a 1999 or 2007 listing … a bunch of businesses put together to list in a hot space,’ says JustOneLap founder
Companies
1 year ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

4Sight buys mining software specialist

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.