Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Jumia says Nigerian sales force graft behind widening losses

The Berlin-based company says second-quarter operating losses widened by 60%

21 August 2019 - 19:32 John Bowker and Loni Prinsloo
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Jumia Technologies has identified cases of improper transactions at the Africa-focused online retailer’s Nigerian business that amounts to as much as 4% of first-quarter sales.

While the Berlin-based company says it is taking measures to cut out instances of corruption, the findings backed up warnings made by short-sellers Citron in a report three months ago, which brought an abrupt end to a share-price rally following Jumia’s initial public offering in New York the previous month.

Jumia found cases where “improper orders were placed and subsequently canceled”. These included deals made through a team of independent Nigerian sales consultants called J-Force. The transactions in question amounted to 2% of 2018 gross merchandise volume — a term for sales used in online retailing — rising to 4% in the first quarter of 2019.

In advertising for candidates to join J-Force, Jumia promises the opportunity to “earn unlimited income” while having “complete freedom and control over your activities”.

Nigeria is ranked 144th on a list of 180 countries on the Corruption Perceptions Index, compiled by Transparency International.

The report of dubious sales practices comes after Citron called Jumia “an obvious fraud”, wiping out early gains from the IPO. The stock has lost more than half its value since, and closed on Monday at $14.75 — just above the $14.50 listing price.

Jumia said second-quarter operating losses widened by 60% to €66.7m, mainly due to an increase in costs related to the vesting of share options following the IPO. Customer numbers across its 14 countries rose to 4.8-million, up from 3.2-million a year ago.

The “business model has severe vulnerabilities”, Tellimer Markets analysts led by Nirgunan Tiruchelvam said in a note following the results. “The business is intensely cashflow negative and we have concerns about its viability.”

Bloomberg 

DAVID PILLING: Are tech firms enabling old patterns of extraction in Africa?

If Jumia is not really African, say its critics, is it not merely the latest iteration in a long history of exploitation?
Opinion
1 month ago

EDITORIAL: Was Jumia another short & distort victim?

It's a startling story, not least because Jumia was painted as Africa's most successful e-commerce business when it listed in New York last month
Opinion
3 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Africa must jump on the digital bandwagon or risk being run over by it

Opinion

Why Jumia seems to be getting it right in Africa

News & Fox / Digital

Jumia signs deal with Vivo to offer pick-up points for deliveries in Africa

Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.