US to grant Huawei another reprieve

Washington — US commerce secretary Wilbur Ross said on Monday the US government will extend a reprieve given to Huawei Technologies that permits the Chinese firm to buy supplies from US companies so that it can service existing customers, even as nearly 50 of its units were being added to a US economic blacklist.

The “temporary general licence”, due to expire on Monday, will be extended for Huawei for 90 days, he told Fox Business Network on Monday. He also said he was adding 46 Huawei affiliates to the Entity List, raising the total number to more than 100 Huawei entities that are covered by the restrictions.

Ross said the extension was to aid US customers, many of which operate networks in rural America.

“We're giving them a little more time to wean themselves off,” Ross said.

Shortly after blacklisting the company in May, the department initially allowed Huawei to purchase some American-made goods in a move aimed at minimising disruption for its customers.

Huawei did not immediately comment on Monday.

Maintenance and software

The extension, that ends on November 19, renews an agreement continuing the Chinese company's ability to maintain existing telecommunications networks and provide software updates to Huawei handsets.

Asked what will happen in November to US companies, Ross said: “Everybody has had plenty of notice of it, there have been plenty of discussions with the president.”

When the department blocked Huawei from buying US goods earlier in 2019, it was seen as a major escalation in the China-US trade war.

The US government blacklisted Huawei, alleging the Chinese company is involved in activities contrary to national security or foreign policy interests.

As an example, the blacklisting order cited a pending federal criminal case concerning allegations Huawei violated US sanctions against Iran. Huawei has pleaded not guilty in the case.

The order noted that the indictment also accused Huawei of “deceptive and obstructive acts”.