Buggy Echo Auto shows Amazon aims to pitch Alexa against Google and Apple

Seattle — Somewhere between Spotify crashing and Alexa failing to locate his favorite sushi place, Rafael Rivera decided he was dealing with an unfinished product.

The software developer’s rectangular Echo Auto, perched on the dashboard of his 2005 Mini Cooper, picked up his voice seamlessly over blaring music or air conditioning. But repeated restarts and clunky mapping made the on-the-go hub for Amazon.com’s Alexa less useful.

“Am I part of a beta program?” he recalls thinking. “Is this thing done?”

Introduced almost a year ago and shipped to the first invited customers in January, the sometimes-buggy Echo Auto is the most visible element so far of Amazon’s ambition to take Alexa on the road.

Behind the scenes, the company is trying to persuade carmakers to bake the voice-activated digital assistant into their entertainment systems. Those efforts are gaining some traction — earlier in 2019 BMW and Audi began selling select models that integrate Alexa’s software by default. But Amazon is entering a market already contested by Google and Apple, not to mention carmakers leery of ceding control of the dashboard to Big Tech.

While colonising the car probably won’t generate much in the way of revenue at first, just being there would help Amazon position itself for a coming era of voice-based services.

“Amazon wants to get into the car in a big way,” says Mike Ramsey, a senior research director at Gartner who tracks the car industry. “They sense that there is a big opportunity.”

Amazon declined to make anyone available to discuss the program, but a spokesperson pointed to comments Ned Curic, vice-president of Alexa Automotive, made to the Automotive News in July: “The real North Star for us is to be embedded with all the cars,” Curic said. “We’re working very hard to get there because we believe that is the best experience.”

The company has said it wants to make Alexa — its hub for trivia, music and Amazon products — ubiquitous. The company built teams in recent years charged with making the software useful beyond the living room, seeking ties to home automation and security companies, building out voice and video-calling functionality and even exploring wearable devices and home robots.