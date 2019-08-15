Altron targets Microsoft business in SA
Partnership in the UK to be extended to SA so it can switch to cloud-based digital services
15 August 2019 - 19:48
Altron plans to extend its position as Microsoft’s biggest partner in the UK to SA, by filling the void left by troubled technology group EOH.
CEO Mteto Nyati said in an interview that Altron was positioning itself for a future where the bulk of its revenues will come from its digital transformation segment driven in large part by cloud services and partners like Microsoft and Amazon. Cloud services include data storage and software offered over the internet, often referred to as the “cloud”.
