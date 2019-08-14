Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Tencent quarterly profit rises 35% on new gaming approvals

Second-quarter net profit was 24.14-billion yuan and smartphone gaming revenue rose 26% as China becomes more lenient over new titles

14 August 2019 - 12:43 Sijia Jiang
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Hong Kong — Tencent Holdings posted a better-than-expected 35% rise in quarterly net profit on Wednesday, as its gaming arm regained growth momentum on a thaw in new approvals by China after a freeze for most of last year.

The world’s largest gaming firm by revenue, in which Naspers has a 31% stake, reported 24.14-billion yuan ($3.44bn) in net profit for the second quarter ended June, compared to an average estimate of 20.74-billion yuan from 13 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 21% to 88.8-billion yuan, compared to an average forecast of 93.4-billion yuan from 16 analysts.

Smartphone gaming revenue rose 26% to 22.2-billion yuan, helped by major titles including Honour of Kings, Perfect World Mobile, Peacekeeper Elite, as well as new releases.

Tencent said it launched 10 new games in the quarter compared to only one in the previous quarter.

In 2018, Tencent turned in its slowest annual profit growth in 13 years on the suspension in the approval for new games. Approvals restarted in December, with Tencent receiving permission to launch Perfect World Mobile in the January-March quarter.

“FinTech and Business Services”, a new revenue category set up this year that includes payment and cloud services, generated 22.9-billion yuan, up 37%, helped by rapid growth in commercial payment services.

Tencent said in a filing, “Amid the evolving macro-economic and competitive challenges, we continue to invest in enhancing our platforms, services and technologies, for better supporting our users and enterprise customers.” 

Reuters

Alibaba and Tencent lose $140bn between them amid trade war

But China’s two biggest companies’ business is mostly domestic and they expect to bounce back, with Tencent projected to rebound to 27% in the June ...
Companies
1 day ago

Vivendi turns to Tencent to gain Universal foothold in China

US political opposition to Chinese investment in what could be considered a strategic asset could obstruct a deal
Companies
1 week ago

Tencent to team up with Nintendo’s Pokemon in gaming joint venture

The deal gives Nintendo access to the huge Chinese gaming market, while Tencent gains a strong franchise to bolster its global presence
Companies
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

BMW and Tencent to open computing centre in China for self-driving cars

Companies

Naspers leadership could get big pay day if targets are met

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Life, fame and Fortnite — inside the global gaming phenomenon

Life

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.