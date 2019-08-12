Naspers joins Facebook and others to invest $125m in India’s Meesho

The platform has a network of more than two-million social sellers across 700 towns in India and a distribution channel for 15,000 suppliers in traditional manufacturing hubs in the country.

“Our social sellers are small retailers, women, students and retired citizens, with 70% being homemakers who have found financial freedom and a business identity without having to step outside their homes,” said Vidit Aatrey, Meesho co-founder and CEO.

The company says the new funds will be used to further its mission to create 20-million entrepreneurs by 2020.

Operationally, the funding builds and strengthens its network in areas outside India’s major metro regions, which are not serviced by traditional e-commerce marketplaces, with the aim of reaching remote customers.

It also plans to use the new funds to strengthen its technology platform to accommodate new product lines, and further build its analytics and machine learning capability.

“The exciting growth of e-commerce in India has hidden the fact that over 90% of Indians either can’t or won’t use it in its current form. They want online shopping that enables them to buy from small businesses they trust,” said Aatrey.

“We believe it is the future of online shopping for the next 500-million consumers,” he said.

This investment signals Naspers's continued expansion and investment activities outside of its home market in SA.

In July, Naspers said it would invest $30m (R462m) in Brainly, a Polish peer-to-peer learning community for students, parents and teachers. Earlier that month, the company expanded its presence in Asia.

Its payments and fintech business, PayU, said it had acquired a majority stake in Red Dot Payment (RDP), a Southeast Asia-focused online payments business. The deal valued RDP at $65m.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za