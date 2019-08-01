MultiChoice executives rake in millions as pay-TV falters and job losses loom

In the face of declining premium subscribers in SA and retrenchments at the company, the four top executives at pay-TV provider MultiChoice earned a total of R54.5m in salaries, according to the company’s first annual report as a listed company.

CEO Calvo Mawela was paid R10.6m, CFO Tim Jacobs received R8.4m while the lion’s share went to executive chair Imtiaz Patel and chief operations officer Brand de Villiers, who earned $1.46m (R20.73m) and $1.02m (R14.74m) respectively. These amounts include base salary, pension, benefits and short-term incentives. They do not take into account share options, which means total compensation may be much higher.

MultiChoice’s share price is up 26.79% at R134.41, giving the company a market capitalisation of R59.05bn. The company reported revenue of R50.1bn in the 2019 financial year.

MultiChoice is facing competition from internet-based streaming providers such as Netflix.

“Competition continues to increase in our markets with growing video consumption on online platforms and global players like Netflix, Amazon, Facebook and iFlix continuing to offer alternatives in our territories,” Mawela said in the report.

In addition to international players, the company said regional streaming services such as StarTimes ON, iRoko TV, Cell C black and Vodacom VideoPlay are taking a bite out of its market share.

“Our competition also includes user-generated content,” said Mawela.