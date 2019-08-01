EOH warns of more write-downs amid governance clean-up

Technology group EOH, which reduced the value of certain assets by R1.7bn in April, has warned that more impairments could follow as the group restructures itself and looks to repair its dented reputation.

“The ongoing scrutiny of the balance sheet by management, supported by a full audit, is in progress,” EOH said on Thursday.

“While the majority of the write-downs were made at half-year, further write-downs are anticipated, although these are not expected to be of the magnitude of those made at the half-year.”

Led by CEO Stephen van Coller since September 2018, EOH has been on a drive to root out wrongdoing in certain subsidiaries following an aggressive acquisition spree.

The group has been plagued by governance concerns in recent years, with its shares reduced to R16.49 by mid-morning trade on Thursday — a 7.3% fall on the day — from highs of more than R170 in 2015.

EOH said in July a probe into its past dealings with the government uncovered “suspicious transactions” worth R1.2bn. These were mainly within the public-sector business operated by EOH Mthombo. Van Coller said at the time eight perpetrators were responsible for most of the irregularities.

He said in Thursday’s update to shareholders that “it has been a challenging six-month period but the group has made meaningful progress on a number of fronts”.

“I am pleased to have a new board in place with experienced professionals that can work with the executive team and I as we future-proof EOH. I have every confidence that the fundamental strengths of the business and its people will prevail in the longer term notwithstanding the pressures the business is facing.”

EOH said while it had been negatively affected by governance concerns, “some improvement has been noted” following an update into the forensic investigation by ENSafrica.

“However, the benefits will not be realised until after year-end … This has resulted in revenue remaining under pressure, which has increased further in the second half of the year, in part due to one-off hardware sales not being repeated in the second half of the year,” EOH said.

Progress had been made on closing or selling noncore assets, the benefit of which would only be seen in the next financial year, the group said.

