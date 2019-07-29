Lebashe Investment Group to be first choice of buyer for Gallo Music Group

Lebashe Investment Group, which is buying Tiso Blackstar's media assets for R1.05bn, has been granted a right of first refusal if the company elects to sell its interest in the Gallo Businesses in the next year.

Tiso Blackstar announced on Monday that Lebashe had been granted a right of first refusal to purchase the Gallo Businesses within 12 months after the sale of its SA radio assets if Tiso wished to sell them during that time. The Gallo Businesses includes Gallo Record Company and Gallo Music Publishers.

The publisher of Business Day, the Sunday Times, Sowetan and other titles, announced in June it had sold its print, broadcasting and content businesses in SA, Ghana and Kenya for R1.05bn to Lebashe.

Should Tiso Blackstar wish to dispose of the Gallo Businesses or receive a written offer during the period from third parties it would first offer to sell them to Lebashe on similar terms, the company said.

Gallo Record Company, SA’s largest and oldest independent music label, has been recording music since 1926. Gallo Music Publishers owns and administers one of the largest African copyright catalogues.

Lebashe is an unlisted investment holding company focusing on financial services and ICT, among other things. The company has grown significantly since its inception and holds stakes in a number of well-known businesses, such as Capitec, EOH and RainFin.