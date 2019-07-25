Naspers invests a further R422m in Polish learning company Brainly

SA internet giant Naspers said on Wednesday it would invest $30m (R422m) in Brainly, a peer-to-peer learning community for students, parents and teachers.

Combined with Brainly’s previous funding rounds, the latest investment brings total funding to $68.5m. The funding is with participation from Runa Capital and Manta Ray.

Brainly said this round of funding will be used to enhance its user experience and create the next generation of the platform. Additionally, funds will help expand its user base in the US, a key market for the company.

"We have been impressed by Brainly's growth over the past 10 years, particularly in the US and high-growth markets like India, Indonesia, Turkey and Brazil," said Larry Illg, CEO of Naspers Ventures in a statement.

"Brainly has the potential to serve the needs of hundreds of millions of students around the world," he said.

With 150-million monthly active users, the business was set up to recreate local student study groups in a global online community. The service has users in 35 countries, with the largest communities being in the US, Russia, Indonesia, India, Turkey, Brazil and Poland.

Brainly CEO and co-founder Michał Borkowski said: "Our goal is to extend that access to every one of the 76-million US students and beyond, giving them the resources and the tools to succeed and inspire collaborative learning.