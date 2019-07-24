Companies / Telecoms & Technology Corporate SA identifies key weaknesses in cybersecurity crunch Fearing reputation damage, companies in SA are unwilling to disclose how much has been lost through cyber breaches BL PREMIUM

Despite cloud computing's increasing popularity in recent years, technology decision-makers in corporate SA say it may be their biggest point of overall vulnerability for possible cyber attacks, according to a new report.

Cloud computing is the delivery of computer services including data storage and software over the internet, often referred to as the "cloud".