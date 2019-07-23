Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Huawei to cut jobs in US due to Trump’s sanctions

The layoffs will be at the tech giant’s research and development arm, Futurewei Technologies, which is incorporated in Texas

23 July 2019 - 14:04 Afgency Staff
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Shanghai — Chinese telecom giant Huawei said on Tuesday that more than 600 jobs would be lost at a US unit as a result of “curtailment of business operations” caused by Washington’s sanctions on the firm and 68 of its subsidiaries.

The layoffs will come at the Chinese company’s US-based research and development arm, Futurewei Technologies, which is incorporated in Texas, an e-mail statement from Huawei said. Futurewei employs more than 750 people, according to Bloomberg’s corporate information database.

“Decisions like this are never easy to make. Eligible employees will be offered severance packages, including both pay and benefits,” the statement said.

The Trump administration has put Huawei on its so-called entity list, which means US companies need a licence to supply it with US technology.

Huawei — a leader in next-generation 5G wireless technology — remains barred from developing 5G networks in the US, and the Trump administration is trying to convince its allies to do the same. Washington accuses Huawei of working directly with the Chinese government, a claim the company denies.

After Donald Trump met China’s Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka last month, the US president said he would ease the punitive measures on Huawei as long as equipment sold to it did not pose any risk to national security.

The Washington Post reported this week that Huawei secretly helped North Korea build and maintain the country’s commercial wireless network.

The Post, citing internal documents it obtained and people familiar with the arrangement, said Huawei has partnered with a Chinese state-owned firm Panda International Information Technology on projects in North Korea over at least eight years.

By doing so Huawei, which has used US technology in its components, may have violated US controls on exports to the isolated regime in Pyongyang.

AFP

UK MPs want next leader to urgently decide on Huawei’s 5G role

The UK has emerged as a key battleground in a geopolitical battle over Huawei Technologies
Companies
3 days ago

Italy’s intervention on 5G networks may cause delay, says ZTE

Italy has new powers to intervene in such deals, and could block 5G deals involving non-European firms on national interest grounds, like the US
World
6 days ago

Huawei to invest over $3bn in Italy but asks for fair policy on 5G

Huawei Italy CEO Thomas Miao says the company will add 1,000 jobs in the country over the next three years
Companies
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

US Congress bypasses Trump with bills that restrict Huawei

World

China calls in foreign tech firms after Huawei sales ban

World / Asia

China hits back at US with threat of its own ‘unreliable entities’

World

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.