EOH to shut unit linked to ‘suspicious payments’
EOH, which uncovered R1.2bn in suspicious payments, plans to shut down the business unit most closely associated with serious governance failings and wrongdoing.
The beleaguered technology group, which provides a variety of technology software and hardware services, is trying to reinvent itself following allegations of corruption in its past dealings with the government.
The unit in question, EOH Mthombo, which is a technology provider for telecommunication, manufacturing, mining and retail customers in SA and the UK, would be closed within two years, said EOH group CEO Stephen van Coller, who joined the company 10 months ago.
"There are still some contracts there and we’ll run those down and when those contracts are finished in the next 18 months to two years, we’ll close it down," Van Coller told Business Day in an interview.
EOH is one of several high-profile SA companies, including Steinhoff and Tongaat Hulett, in the spotlight for alleged corporate governance failures.
A year ago, EOH hired law firm ENSafrica to review all its large, historical technology contracts with the state.
‘Suspicious transactions’
The group said the law firm uncovered "suspicious transactions" worth R1.2bn. "The exact nature of each of these transactions has not as yet been verified and may relate to legitimate transactions, theft or bribery and corruption payments."
Among other things, ENSafrica found tender irregularities and "other unethical business practices", including bribery and theft, mainly within the public sector business operated by EOH Mthombo.
In a presentation to shareholders, Van Coller said eight perpetrators were responsible for most of the irregularities, which happened between 2014 and 2017.
EOH had issued reports to regulators and would press criminal charges as well as civil claims to recover funds.
ENSafrica would provide the company with bi-monthly updates, which would be used for further investigations and remedial work. EOH would continue to assess the financial effect of the findings, it said.
Ruhan du Plessis, technology analyst at Avior Capital, said EOH Mthombo should close its doors, though he doubted if anyone would want to buy it.
He said EOH would probably be better served if it reduced its public sector business.
Gryphon Asset Management portfolio manager Casparus Treurnicht doubts if selling the business would help.
"Selling the business is not going to help EOH if individuals do not get prosecuted.
"First you prosecute and cleanse and then decide on the way forward and where it fits in. No one would be interested in buying dirty earnings."
EOH has not been forthcoming with how much revenue this unit contributes to its bottom line.
Du Plessis said EOH’s public sector clients accounted for 15%-20% of its R18bn revenues, the majority of which was through EOH Mthombo. EOH reported R16bn in revenues for the year to July 2018.
In addition to the ENSafrica probe, in recent months EOH has also changed executive leadership and started selling noncore assets, all in a bid to strengthen its governance and reduce the size of the group.
The group said on Monday three long-serving executives, including former group CEO Zunaid Mayet, had resigned.
Van Coller said the resignations would allow the company to move forward by giving the new management team "space".
EOH’s share price closed 2.26% down at R20.06 on Tuesday. With Nick Hedley