EOH to shut unit linked to ‘suspicious payments’

EOH, which uncovered R1.2bn in suspicious payments, plans to shut down the business unit most closely associated with serious governance failings and wrongdoing.

The beleaguered technology group, which provides a variety of technology software and hardware services, is trying to reinvent itself following allegations of corruption in its past dealings with the government.

The unit in question, EOH Mthombo, which is a technology provider for telecommunication, manufacturing, mining and retail customers in SA and the UK, would be closed within two years, said EOH group CEO Stephen van Coller, who joined the company 10 months ago.

"There are still some contracts there and we’ll run those down and when those contracts are finished in the next 18 months to two years, we’ll close it down," Van Coller told Business Day in an interview.

EOH is one of several high-profile SA companies, including Steinhoff and Tongaat Hulett, in the spotlight for alleged corporate governance failures.

A year ago, EOH hired law firm ENSafrica to review all its large, historical technology contracts with the state.

‘Suspicious transactions’

The group said the law firm uncovered "suspicious transactions" worth R1.2bn. "The exact nature of each of these transactions has not as yet been verified and may relate to legitimate transactions, theft or bribery and corruption payments."

Among other things, ENSafrica found tender irregularities and "other unethical business practices", including bribery and theft, mainly within the public sector business operated by EOH Mthombo.

In a presentation to shareholders, Van Coller said eight perpetrators were responsible for most of the irregularities, which happened between 2014 and 2017.

EOH had issued reports to regulators and would press criminal charges as well as civil claims to recover funds.

ENSafrica would provide the company with bi-monthly updates, which would be used for further investigations and remedial work. EOH would continue to assess the financial effect of the findings, it said.

Ruhan du Plessis, technology analyst at Avior Capital, said EOH Mthombo should close its doors, though he doubted if anyone would want to buy it.

He said EOH would probably be better served if it reduced its public sector business.

Gryphon Asset Management portfolio manager Casparus Treurnicht doubts if selling the business would help.