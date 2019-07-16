Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Samsung steps up efforts to keep supplying microchip market

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix turn to domestic suppliers for vital chemical after Japanese export controls threaten to disrupt global microchip market

16 July 2019 - 16:33 Heekyong Yang and Ju-min Park
Samsung Electronics Co. 4GB Double-Data-Rate (DDR) 3 memory module, top, and a 8GB DDR 3 memory modules are arranged for a photograph in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Picture: SEONGJOON CHO / BLOOMBERG
Samsung Electronics Co. 4GB Double-Data-Rate (DDR) 3 memory module, top, and a 8GB DDR 3 memory modules are arranged for a photograph in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Picture: SEONGJOON CHO / BLOOMBERG

Seoul — South Korea’s Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix have asked a local supplier to boost supply of a key chipmaking chemical to guard against any production disruptions, an official at the supplier said on Tuesday.

The move by the two chipmakers to secure supplies of hydrogen fluoride comes after Japan said earlier in July that it would tighten curbs on exports of high-tech materials used in smartphone displays and chips to South Korea, threatening to disrupt the global supply of microchips consumed by the likes of Apple and Huawei Technologies.

“They are checking almost every day to secure more supplies from us,” said the official at Foosung, which provides hydrogen fluoride to the two chip giants, adding that the chipmakers offered to run the quality tests for its product.

The official declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter. Samsung and SK Hynix declined to comment on whether such requests were made.

South Korean chipmakers rely on Japan for most of the materials affected by the export curbs, although they source some hydrogen fluoride from China and South Korea. Stockpiling is not regarded as a viable option for hydrogen fluoride as it is highly toxic.

South Korean media Yonhap Infomax reported earlier on Tuesday that the two companies have requested local suppliers to boost their shipment of hydrogen fluoride to reduce their reliance on Japanese imports.

A SK Hynix official said the company is running a test of some South Korean hydrogen fluoride materials, but did not provide further details. The company said its president, Don Kim, flew to Japan on Tuesday to discuss the export controls with its Japanese suppliers.

Reuters

Samsung able to go on making chips for now after temporary reprieve

Japan has slapped export restrictions on three materials that are profoundly important for electronics production
Companies
1 day ago

Huawei sketches its plan: SA users won’t be left in the lurch

Trump’s bluster has raised doubts over the release date of its Mate 30 Pro, but Huawei must be pleased at SA’s enthusiastic support
News & Fox
5 days ago

Tokyo-Seoul trade dispute heats up in threat to global supplies of chips

WW2 forced labour at root of curbs on exports
World
6 days ago

Samsung in hot water over splashy Australian phone ads

Regulator sues smartphone maker for promoting Galaxy smartphones as suitable to use in swimming pools and the surf.
Companies
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Samsung able to go on making chips for now after temporary reprieve

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Samsung’s Galaxy Fold redesign is complete, but no launch date yet

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Samsung plans investment in non-memory chips to challenge TSMC, Qualcomm

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Huawei and Samsung settle patent dispute in US court

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.