EOH says probe found ‘suspicious transactions’ worth R1.2bn

EOH, which announced on Monday that three long-serving executives had resigned, says a probe into its past dealings with the government uncovered “suspicious transactions” worth R1.2bn.

New CEO Stephen van Coller said in February the company had hired law firm ENSafrica (ENS) to review all its large, historical licensing contracts with the state.

This came shortly after Microsoft cut ties with the technology group, allegedly because of a tip-off about a contract it had with SA’s defence department.

That added to EOH’s reputational woes, following numerous other allegations about its government contracts.

EOH said ahead of a presentation to shareholders on Tuesday morning that the ENSafrica investigation had found evidence “of a number of governance failings and wrongdoings at EOH”.

These included unsubstantiated payments, tender irregularities and “other unethical business practices”, mainly within the public-sector business operated by EOH Mthombo, and by “a limited number of EOH employees”.

“Suspicious transactions of R1.2bn have been identified and are being investigated by ENSafrica. The exact nature of each of these transactions has not as yet been verified and may relate to legitimate transactions, theft or, bribery and corruption payments,” EOH said.

ENSafrica would provide the company with bimonthly updates, which would be used for further investigations and remedial work. EOH will continue to assess the financial effect of the findings, it said.

On Monday, EOH said that Pumeza Bam, a nonexecutive director; Zunaid Mayet, executive director and former group CEO, and CEO of subsidiary Nextec; and Rob Godlonton, executive director and CEO of EOH’s ICT business, had resigned from the company.

