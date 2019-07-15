Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Telkom appoints Keith Rayner to its board of directors

Rayner is no stranger to this role, having seats on the boards of two other JSE listed companies: Sibanye-Stillwater and Ecsponent Limited

15 July 2019 - 18:09 Mudiwa Gavaza
A shopper walks past a Telkom shop at a mall in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIEW SEBEKO
A shopper walks past a Telkom shop at a mall in Johannesburg. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIEW SEBEKO

Telkom said on Monday it had appointed Keith Rayner to its board as non-executive director . 

Rayner, a qualified chartered accountant is no stranger to this role, having seats on the boards of two other JSE-listed companies- Sibanye-Stillwater and Ecsponent Limited.

He is CEO of KAR Presentations, an advisory corporation, which specialises in corporate finance and regulatory advice and presentations.

Rayner is also a member of the JSE Issuer Regulation Advisory Committee, a fellow of the Institute of Directors in SA, is a non-broking member of the South African Institute of Stockbrokers, and a member of the Investment Analysts Society of Southern Africa.

Telkom has had a number of changes to its board of directors in 2019. In June, Sello Moloko — another director of Sibanye-Stillwater — replaced Jabu Mabuza as chairman when the Eskom chair stepped down after serving two terms.

Telkom’s shares have gained about 75% over the past 12 months on hopes that the network operator’s fledgling mobile business will continue to win market share and on expectations that the group will unlock value from its vast property portfolio.

Shares in the operator were up as much as 1.65% in trading on Monday, giving the group a market capital of R45bn.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za

Telkom shares are too expensive, says JPMorgan

Following better-than-expected annual results, the company's stock rallied to just shy of R100 in June, but has since retreated to R86.49
Companies
5 days ago

LETTER: Telkom not wired for the future

A utility unable to provide timely high-speed internet will make the 4IR impossible
Opinion
4 days ago

Cyril Ramaphosa backs Huawei amid US-China trade tussle

The president says the US is ‘jealous that a Chinese company called Huawei has outstripped’ it when it comes to 5G technology
National
1 week ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Telkom shares are too expensive, says JPMorgan

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Telkom to seek equity partner for tower property division

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: How Telkom beat profit expectations

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.