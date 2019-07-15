Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Samsung able to go on making chips for now after temporary reprieve

Japan has slapped export restrictions on three materials that are profoundly important for electronics production

15 July 2019 - 16:06 Sohee Kim
Employees walk past a Samsung sign in Seoul, South Korea. Picture: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Employees walk past a Samsung sign in Seoul, South Korea. Picture: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Seoul — Samsung Electronics has managed to secure an emergency supply of crucial materials to sustain its chip-making operations for the time being, averting short-term disruption from a Japanese ban of critical semiconductor and display components.

That temporary lifeline did not represent a “fundamental solution”, a Samsung spokesperson said on Monday, confirming a report by Yonhap at the weekend. Jay Y Lee, the corporation’s de facto leader, had convened a meeting on Saturday with top management and asked them to prepare contingency plans, he added.

The Samsung vice-chair ordered them to prepare for various scenarios; for instance, should Japan remove South Korea from its so-called “white-list” of nations not deemed to present a risk of weapons proliferation, the spokesperson said.

South Korea’s largest company is grappling with a spat between Japan and the country that risks upending the global technology supply chain. The government of Asia’s second-largest economy slapped export restrictions in July on three materials that, while little-known outside of the industry, are profoundly important for electronics production. Samsung had less than a month’s worth of supply of the materials on average, people familiar told Bloomberg last week.

Resurgent tension between Japan and South Korea threaten to wallop chipmakers from Samsung to SK Hynix, potentially smothering the production of memory chips and other components vital to widely used devices. That will in turn pressure an industry already struggling to come to grips with US-Chinese trade tensions.

Lee had visited Japan last week to meet senior officials from the country’s business sector. Samsung’s emergency supplies were secured through the company’s efforts, separate from his trip, the spokesperson added.

Bloomberg

South Korea warns of prolonged export row with Japan

Restrictions on chemical sales to the South has caused an emergency, says Moon Jae-in
World
4 days ago

Tokyo-Seoul trade dispute heats up in threat to global supplies of chips

WW2 forced labour at root of curbs on exports
World
5 days ago

Huawei sketches its plan: SA users won’t be left in the lurch

Trump’s bluster has raised doubts over the release date of its Mate 30 Pro, but Huawei must be pleased at SA’s enthusiastic support
News & Fox
4 days ago

Samsung in hot water over splashy Australian phone ads

Regulator sues smartphone maker for promoting Galaxy smartphones as suitable to use in swimming pools and the surf.
Companies
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.