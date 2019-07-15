Samsung able to go on making chips for now after temporary reprieve

Seoul — Samsung Electronics has managed to secure an emergency supply of crucial materials to sustain its chip-making operations for the time being, averting short-term disruption from a Japanese ban of critical semiconductor and display components.

That temporary lifeline did not represent a “fundamental solution”, a Samsung spokesperson said on Monday, confirming a report by Yonhap at the weekend. Jay Y Lee, the corporation’s de facto leader, had convened a meeting on Saturday with top management and asked them to prepare contingency plans, he added.

The Samsung vice-chair ordered them to prepare for various scenarios; for instance, should Japan remove South Korea from its so-called “white-list” of nations not deemed to present a risk of weapons proliferation, the spokesperson said.

South Korea’s largest company is grappling with a spat between Japan and the country that risks upending the global technology supply chain. The government of Asia’s second-largest economy slapped export restrictions in July on three materials that, while little-known outside of the industry, are profoundly important for electronics production. Samsung had less than a month’s worth of supply of the materials on average, people familiar told Bloomberg last week.

Resurgent tension between Japan and South Korea threaten to wallop chipmakers from Samsung to SK Hynix, potentially smothering the production of memory chips and other components vital to widely used devices. That will in turn pressure an industry already struggling to come to grips with US-Chinese trade tensions.

Lee had visited Japan last week to meet senior officials from the country’s business sector. Samsung’s emergency supplies were secured through the company’s efforts, separate from his trip, the spokesperson added.

Bloomberg