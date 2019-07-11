Cell C asks law firm to investigate business practices

Cell C, whose debt rating was recently downgraded to reflect that a default had become “a virtual certainty”, has asked law firm Bowmans to investigate business units possibly involved in “irregular” practices.

“We have appointed attorneys Bowmans to investigate any parts of the business where we suspect that there may be irregular business practices and have also hired PwC to do a full procurement audit and review of our processes,” Cell C’s interim CEO, Douglas Craigie Stevenson, said in a letter to stakeholders.

“Cell C has a zero-tolerance policy towards illegal or unethical activity and have encouraged employees to use the independent whistle-blowers service to anonymously report irregularities or illegal activities.”

Stevenson, who was appointed in March, said this came amid a push by Cell C’s new management team to simplify the operator’s business model, pursue a recapitalisation deal and lift its performance.

“The goal for Cell C is to become significantly better focused on operational performance, sound business ethics and accountability throughout the business,” Stevenson said.

Major shareholder Blue Label said in February that a consortium of investors, led by billionaire businessman Jonathan Beare, had agreed to take a minority stake in the heavily indebted mobile operator to help its financial position. The deal is yet to be finalised.

Stevenson said in his letter, dated July 10, that Cell C’s financial results for the second quarter of 2019 showed “some promising improvements to the bottom line, based on the measures taken since March 2019 to right-size the business”.

The operator had earlier appointed Deloitte as an independent financial restructuring adviser.

“The company continues to face real challenges and we are in active discussions with our stakeholders with a view to achieving a secure financial position.”

The company had taken steps to improve corporate governance and cut costs, including via a hiring freeze.

“We have engaged in discussions with our staff and the company’s union in an open and transparent manner and adhering to all legal requirements,” Stevenson wrote, adding that Cell C wanted to “stabilise” relationships with staff.

“I firmly believe we are on the right track,” he said.

In late June S&P Global Ratings downgraded the mobile network operator’s debt for the second time in less than three months, this time to reflect that a default had become “a virtual certainty”.

SA’s third mobile operator had earlier delayed some repayments on its R1.4bn airtime-backed facility, a move the US ratings agency viewed as “a distressed exchange and tantamount to selective default, given Cell C’s weak liquidity position”.

That has weighed on Blue Label Telecoms, whose shares have slipped from R5.15 in late June to R3.90 at Wednesday’s close.

