Amazon to offer training to 100,000 of its US employees

Washington — Amazon announced plans on Thursday to offer job training to around one-third of its US workforce to help them gain skills to adapt to new technologies.

The US tech giant said it would spend $700m for its Upskilling 2025 programme to train 100,000 employees to help them move into more skilled roles within or outside of Amazon.

The move comes amid growing concerns that automaton and robots are killing low-skilled jobs and that many workers lack training for new roles being created by technology.

Amazon said its employees would be offered training for positions as mapping specialists, data scientists, business analysts, logistics co-ordinators and other roles within the company.

Beth Galetti, Amazon senior vice-president for human resources, said the programme would not be limited to training for roles within the company and that training would be offered for jobs in healthcare, machine learning, manufacturing, robotics, computer science, cloud computing and other sectors.

"While many of our employees want to build their careers here, for others it might be a stepping stone to different aspirations," Galetti said in a statement.