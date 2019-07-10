Dimension Data appoints Sita boss to head up Internet Solutions business

SA technology group Dimension Data, once considered the largest IT company on the JSE when it had a listing on the main bourse, announced a raft of changes to its management and executive team on Wednesday, in a move aimed at aligning itself to its parent company’s new strategy for Africa and the Middle East.

Most notable is the appointment of former State Information Technology Agency (Sita) boss, Setumo Mohapi, who will be the managing executive of the company’s Internet Solutions unit.

He replaces Saki Missaikos who had been in the role since 2012. Missaikos becomes the chief strategy and go-to market executive for the group.

Earlier this month, Dimension Data’s parent Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTT) Group announced the formation of NTT Ltd as a global group, while Dimension Data and its subsidiaries will represent the NTT brand in the Middle East and Africa.

Dimension Data remains an independently branded affiliate of the NTT Group and retains the Dimension Data brand.

Japan’s NTT, acquired Dimension Data Group in 2010 for £2.1bn and delisted it from the JSE and the London Stock Exchange.

Dimension Data Middle East and Africa CEO Grant Bodley said: “The recent NTT Ltd announcement presented an opportune time to introspect and ensure we are set up to best respond to the demands of the market and our clients.

“With this announcement, I am also extremely pleased to advise that our founder, Jeremy Ord, remains in his role as executive chair of this business.

The company’s Middle East and Africa business is a $1.3bn (R18.46bn) operation specialising in systems integration and is a managed services provider.

Dimension Data says it remains committed to the development of the region by protecting it from the growing cyber-security threats and attacks on all businesses.

gavazam@businesslive.co.za